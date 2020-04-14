Coronavirus: Saudi Cabinet discusses latest developments in virtual meeting 

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Tuesday discussed the latest coronavirus developments in the Kingdom and around the world in a virtual meeting.

The cabinet praised King Salman’s royal order to disburse 9 billion riyals ($2.4 billion) to pay part of the wages of private-sector employees to deter companies from laying off their staff, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The cabinet also praised the 120 billion riyals ($31.9 billion) stimulus package, as well as other initiatives taken by the Kingdom to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus on the economy, according to SPA.

King Salman during a virtual meeting with the Saudi Cabinet. (SPA)

The budget set by the Ministry of Health has also been approved, the cabinet announced, adding that the Kingdom will do all it can to ensure the ministry is ready to secure medical supplies and equiptment, such as ventilators and testing devices, as well as additional beds to hold more coronavirus patients, SPA said.

Citizens and residents should adhere to preventative measures issued by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), SPA reported the cabinet as saying.

The Kingdom has so far reported 5,369 cases of the cirus and 73 virus-related fatalities.

Last Update: 14:01 KSA 17:01 - GMT 14:01