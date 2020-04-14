Coronavirus: UAE couples can now get married online as lockdown prevents ceremonies

Couples in the United Arab Emirates can now get married via online video conference after the Ministry of Justice launched a digital marriage service on Sunday, following a temporary ban on weddings in person in line with restrictions on movement aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the announcement by the ministry, online wedding ceremonies will be conducted via video conference with a marriage registrar. Couples must first submit the required signed paperwork online, pay the required fees, and have the necessary documents approved by ministry officials.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The registrar will confirm the identity of the couple and witnesses before he signs the marriage certificate, which is then sent to a specialized court to be attested. The couple will then receive confirmation that their marriage certificate has been successful issued through a text message sent to the case’s registered mobile number.

The ministry says it launched the service “to maintain the health of the public and that of people working in courts and to limit the presence of employees in courts.”

No announcement has been made about divorce proceedings, which were suspended in Dubai alongside marriages last Wednesday “until further notice” while the Emirate remains under a strict 24-hour lockdown.

Under the current lockdown, residents are required to apply for permits to leave their homes, which are only granted by Dubai Police for essential services, work or emergencies.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai announces 12 hour opening time, new rules for some businesses

Dubai to use recovered coronavirus patients’ plasma to treat critical COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: Dubai extends validity of expired health cards for three months

Last Update: 09:12 KSA 12:12 - GMT 09:12