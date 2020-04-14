CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Global airlines to lose $314 billion in revenue from coronavirus: IATA

Reuters, Paris/London Tuesday 14 April 2020
Global airlines will lose $314 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 according to a forecast from the industry’s representative body IATA, which raised its estimate from the $252 billion figure given on March 24.

The $314 billion represents a 55 percent fall in passenger revenues compared to the previous year, on air traffic which is seen being 48 percent lower, said the International Air Transport Association in a weekly online news conference on Tuesday.

