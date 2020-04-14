Global confirmed coronavirus cases top two million: John Hopkins tally

The world reached a grim milestone as more than two million cases of coronavirus infections have been reported around the world and at least 119,588 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus as of Tuesday, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

It took about four months for the virus to infect one million people, on April 3, and roughly 10 days for that number to double.

The United States has the highest number of cases at over 682,000 infections and more than 23,500 deaths.

In Europe, Spain has more than 170,000 cases, Italy has over 159,500 cases, France has more than 137,000 cases and Germany has over 130,000 cases.

In the Gulf, Saudi Arabia has 4,934 cases and 65 deaths, the UAE has 4,521 cases and 25 deaths, Qatar has 3,231 cases and seven deaths, Bahrain has 1,361 cases and six deaths, Kuwait has 1,300 cases and two deaths, and Oman has 727 cases and four deaths.

