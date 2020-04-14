Kuwait plans to repatriate 40,000 citizens on 188 flights amid coronavirus: Report

Kuwait plans to repatriate 40,000 of its citizens on 188 flights between April 16-25, Kuwaiti newspaper Alqabas reported on Sunday, citing an official unnamed source.

The source said that the government agreed with Kuwait Airways, Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways and Qatar Airways that they three companies will manage the repatriation process.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The repatriation process, according to Alqabas, is as follows:

April 16:

The evacuation of citizens from Gulf states, which will include the return of about eight thousand citizens aboard 51 flights, most of them concentrated in Riyadh, Dubai and Manama.

April 17:

The return of about 7,200 citizens on 41 flights from several Arab and foreign countries, including Amman, Beirut, Cyprus, Cairo, Istanbul, London and Los Angeles.

April 18:

The return of about 6,800 citizens on 35 flights from destinations including: Amman, Cairo, Istanbul, Geneva, Paris, London, New York, Washington, and Los Angeles.

April 19:

Approximately 4,000 citizens return abroad 16 flights from Amman, Cairo, Ankara, Sarajevo, Amsterdam, Paris, London, New York, Washington, and Los Angeles.

April 20:

About 4,000 citizens return abroad 15 flights from Amman, Cairo, Rabat, Paris, London, Vienna, Prague, New York, Washington, and Los Angeles.

April 21:

The return of about 3,660 on 13 flights from Amman, Cairo, London, Rabat, Malta, Tunisia, New York, Washington and Los Angeles.

April 22:

The return of 3,148 citizens on 12 flights from Dublin, London, New York, Washington and Los Angeles.

April 23-25:

Considered extra days to operate any additional flights in the event there were additional citizens who wish to return to Kuwait. It was initially decided, that 1,500 citizens will return abroad five flights from several Asian countries.

Read more:

Kuwait health minister asks coronavirus survivors to donate blood for active cases

Coronavirus: Kuwaitis call on govt to crack down on visa merchants amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 66 new cases, one new death

Last Update: 23:34 KSA 02:34 - GMT 23:34