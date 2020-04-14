More than 26,000 dead due to coronavirus in Iran, says opposition group MEK

Iran’s real coronavirus death toll has exceeded 26,000, around six times the official death toll, according to opposition group Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK).
Iran’s death toll reached 4,585 on Monday with 73,303 confirmed cases, according to a health ministry official.
Experts and some public officials have cast doubt on the official coronavirus figures in Iran.
Opposition group MEK said on Sunday the death toll has exceeded 26,200, with the capital Tehran having the most deaths with 4,050.
Iran has prepared 10,000 graves for coronavirus victims in Tehran, the deputy director of Tehran's municipal urban services Mojtaba Yazdani said on Sunday.
Yazdani did not say how many people have died of coronavirus in the capital.
The Iranian health ministry does not disclose the coronavirus death toll for each province and instead reports the overall death toll for the entire country.
