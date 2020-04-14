UAE confirms 412 new coronavirus cases, 81 recoveries as officials ramp up testing

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Tuesday 412 coronavirus cases and the recovery of 81 patients so far, according to the ministry of health.

A statement from the UAE’s Ministry of Health said that the country is conducting more than 32,000 tests as part of its measures to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic while adding that it plans to expand the scope of tests.

Although the number of cases reported daily has been increasing, the country’s health ministry said this was due to increased testing being done in recent weeks, leading to more cases being identified.

The UAE has taken several measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, including an extension on April 2 of suspending entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks.

The country had also suspended issuing all entry visas starting from March 17 and called on its citizens abroad to return to their home country due to travel difficulties in light of the spread of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions the government put in place to contain the outbreak.

Last Update: 18:10 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10