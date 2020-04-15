Coronavirus: 97 new cases in Oman, total climbs to 910

Oman reported 97 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 910, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

There has been a total of four deaths from coronavirus in the sultanate, added the statement, which is no change from the previous day.

One person recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 131.

Oman’s trajectory of cases has been slightly behind most of countries in the Arabian Gulf, where a relatively steep increase in cases was reported in the first week of April. The Minister of Health on Thursday said that the number of cases in the country are on the rise.

“The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” he said.

The number of cases will continue to rise, the minister added, but the Sultanate will continue to enforce precautionary measures to slow down the rate of infections.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to instructions issued by the World Health Organization and called on residents to remain at home.

Oman’s capital city Muscat has gone into a complete lockdown, starting from April 10 until further notice, to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, Omani News Agency reported citing the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Muscat governorate will be included within the public sanitary isolation initiative taking place in Muttrah district, starting from 10 a.m. today until further notice,” the ROP said in a statement.

