CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Cases climb to 3,711 in Qatar after 382 new infections reported

Text size A A A

The number of coronavirus cases in Qatar rises to 3,711 after 382 new infections were reported.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 11:23 KSA 14:23 - GMT 11:23

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top