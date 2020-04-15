Coronavirus: Dubai extends shutdown of hotels, restaurants until further notice

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) said it is extending all existing precautionary measures, including the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and suspension of events, until further notice.

According to a statement from the department in charge of tourism in Dubai, the extension is “in line with the Dubai government’s precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors.”

“In a message to the tour operators, owners of hotel establishments, restaurants, event sites and event organizers in the Emirate of Dubai, the department stated that it will continuously assess the new situation with the health authorities, stressing full commitment to all precautionary measures,” the statement added.

Last month, the DTCM notified all hotels to close all bars, pubs, lounges starting March 16, 2020. At the time, the suspension was meant to last until the end of March and was subsequently extended for two weeks.

Last Update: 19:55 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55