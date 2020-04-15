Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 50 new cases, total climbs to 1,405

Kuwait reports 50 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,405, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The new cases involve 43 people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals, the ministry said.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, spreads through spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

Out of the 50 new cases, seven are currently under epidemic investigation to determine how they got infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, 31 people are in the intensive care units of Kuwait’s healthcare facilities.

The coronavirus death toll in Kuwait stands at three.

A total of 30 people recovered from the virus in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 206, Minister of Health Basel al-Sabah announced earlier.

Precautionary measures

Health officials have been keeping actively surveilling COVID-19 patients and tracing their recent contacts to determine if others were infected as well, the health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The number of daily reported cases in Kuwait seems to be dropping for the fourth consecutive day. On Tuesday, Kuwait confirmed 55 new cases. On Monday, Kuwait reported 66 new cases, compared to 80 on Sunday - a significant drop from the day before, when 161 new cases had been reported.

Kuwait imposed several precautionary measures last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a daily 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) in line with new laws, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.

Last Update: 09:45 KSA 12:45 - GMT 09:45