Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia brings 155 citizens home from New York

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday repatriated 155 citizens back to the Kingdom from New York, the state which has been hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak in the US, after airlines worldwide halted flights, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

All 155 people will be tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days in guest houses set up by the Ministry of Tourism, SPA said.

Their repatriation comes after King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued an order to the foreign minister to work on procedures that would allow Saudi citizens to return to the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabian citizens arriving in King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia has reported 5,369 cases of coronavirus and 73 fatalities so far.

The Kingdom has imposed a range of measures to slow the spread of the virus, including 24-hour lockdowns in major cities, suspending the seasonal Umrah pilgrimage, and providing coronavirus treatment to anyone in need of medical care, including people who have overstayed their visas.

