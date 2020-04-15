Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour lockdown on Dammam’s al-Atheer district

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have imposed a 24-hour curfew on Dammam’s al-Atheer district as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic until further notice, according to the Kingdom’s interior ministry.

The interior ministry confirmed that a total ban of entering and exiting the district in the east of the Kingdom has also been imposed. Officials did confirm that residents of the al-Atheer district will be allowed to leave their homes for essential needs like purchasing food supplies and for health care needs from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

“All authorized activities to continue performing their duties during the curfew times in the health isolated district within the narrowest scope and according to the procedures and controls decided by the concerned authority,” according to a statement from the interior ministry.

Read more: Timeline - Here are all the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to combat the coronavirus

“The Ministry stressed that these measures were taken within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts to preserve the public health by preventing the spread of the coronavirus, which are subject to continuous evaluation with the relevant health authorities,” the ministry added.

Saudi Arabia extended a curfew it imposed across the Kingdom as part of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus earlier this week.

Last week, Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.

Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease first began earlier this year.

Part of the measures taken by the Kingdom includes suspending the seasonal minor Umrah pilgrimage for national and foreign worshippers to introducing a lockdown of the country and establishing a curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: King Salman issues new economic initiatives to support private sector

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports six new fatalities, 493 new infections

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabian factories produce 3.7 mln masks weekly

Last Update: 19:26 KSA 22:26 - GMT 19:26