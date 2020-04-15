Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports six new fatalities, 493 new infections

Saudi Arabia reports six new coronavirus deaths and 493 new infections, raising the virus-related death toll in the Kingdom to 79 and the total number of confirmed cases to 5,862, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The six new deaths are all of people who had chronic illnesses before they were infected with the virus.

They include two Saudi Arabian men in Medina who were between the ages of 70 and 72, a 67-year-old Saudi Arabian woman in Mecca, and three residents who were between the ages of 35 and 57, the ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali during the daily coronavirus press conference held in Riyadh.

Out of the 493 new cases, 109 were reported in Medina, 86 in Hufof, 84 in Dammam, 69 in Jeddah, 56 in Riyadh, and 40 in Mecca.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (493) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (42) حالة تعافي ليصبح مجموع الحالات المتعافية (931) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/O5yE94NHe0 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 15, 2020

There is no evidence on how hotter weather could affect the coronavirus, al-Abd al-Ali had said on Tuesday, adding that people should refrain from believing rumors they hear.

Lifting the lockdown too early may have negative effects and the ministry has continued to assess the situation daily to determine when restrictions will be lifted, he added.

The ministry spokesman emphasized the urgent need for citizens and residents to remain at home and maintain social distancing practices to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

Last Update: 12:54 KSA 15:54 - GMT 12:54