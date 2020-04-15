CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Top EU diplomat criticizes Donald Trump for freezing WHO funding

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. (AFP)
AFP, Brussels Wednesday 15 April 2020
Text size A A A

The European Union’s top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization.

“Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO,” High Representative Josep Borrell said in a tweet.

For all the latest coronavirus news visit our dedicated page

“There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain and mitigate the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: China urges US to fulfil WHO obligation after Trump halts funding

GCC to witness exit of expatriate workers due to coronavirus: Experts

Coronavirus: Emirates operating flights to Dubai from May 1, tickets available now

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 10:04 KSA 13:04 - GMT 10:04

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top