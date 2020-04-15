Coronavirus: Top EU diplomat criticizes Donald Trump for freezing WHO funding

The European Union’s top foreign policy representative on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization.

“Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO,” High Representative Josep Borrell said in a tweet.

Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to @WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever to help contain & mitigate the #coronavirus pandemic. Only by joining forces we can overcome this crisis that knows no borders.