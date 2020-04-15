More tough times to come: UK finance minister Sunak

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak warned during a daily briefing on Tuesday (April 14) of tough times ahead as government “can’t protect every business and every household.”

However, he added the government won’t just stand by and let this happen: “Our planned economic response is protecting millions of jobs, businesses, self-employed people, charities, and households.”

Citing the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), Sunak said the economic impacts of this crisis will be significant but temporary.



The COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107, up by 778 on the day before, Sunak said. 302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive.

In regards to Brexit, the Finance Minister said that “we remain very committed to the timeline that we’ve sat out to conclude those (talks) by the end of this year.” He said that texts and legal agreements were being exchanged between the UK and the European Union.

