CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Turkey daily coronavirus death toll exceeds 100 for second day in a row

A released woman prisoner hugs her mother after getting off a bus at a bus station near Bakirkoy women prison on April 15, 2020 in Istanbul. (AFP)
AFP Wednesday 15 April 2020
Text size A A A

Turkey’s single-day death toll from coronavirus exceeded 100 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, the health minister tweeted, while the number of daily cases surged over 4,000.

The country registered 115 COVID-19 deaths and 4,281 new cases for the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on his official Twitter account. Tuesday’s toll stood at 107.

With the latest figures, Turkey’s fatalities have reached 1,518 and the number of cases nearly 70,000.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced another curfew for next weekend including Istanbul and Ankara.

The government has taken a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus including closing schools and universities and banning mass gatherings.

Read more:

Erdogan: Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

Coronavirus: Turkey bans citizens from leaving home for 48 hours

Coronavirus: Erdogan rejects Turkish minister’s resignation after lockdown criticism

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 17:38 KSA 20:38 - GMT 17:38

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top