Turkey daily coronavirus death toll exceeds 100 for second day in a row

Turkey’s single-day death toll from coronavirus exceeded 100 for the second day in a row on Wednesday, the health minister tweeted, while the number of daily cases surged over 4,000.
Watch: People rush to stores in #Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan orders a 48-hour curfew across 31 cities as part of newly-rolled out measures to curb the #coronavirus pandemic.#COVID_19https://t.co/XNyytl2Md0 pic.twitter.com/JNA8kSVFWH— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 11, 2020
Last Update: 17:38 KSA 20:38 - GMT 17:38