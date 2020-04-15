UAE confirms 5 coronavirus deaths, 432 coronavirus cases raising infections to 5,365

The United Arab Emirates confirmed five deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while registering 432 new infections raising the total number of cases in the country up to 5,365, according to the ministry of health.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health also announced that the registered cases of recoveries in the country exceeded more than 1,000 cases, after 101 COVID-19 patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,034 cases so far.

A day earlier, the UAE confirmed 412 coronavirus cases and the recovery of 81 patients, according to the ministry of health.

Although the number of cases reported daily has been increasing, the country’s health ministry said this was due to increasing testing being done in recent weeks, leading to more cases being identified.

“In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention to expand and increase the scope of tests in the country with the aim of early detection and confinement of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) and those who came in contact them and isolate them, the Ministry announced that more than 767,000 tests were conducted until Tuesday on different groups of citizens and residents using the best and latest medical examination techniques,” officials added in a statement carried by the state news agency WAM.

The UAE has taken several measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, including an extension on April 2 of suspending entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks.

The country had also suspended issuing all entry visas starting from March 17 and called on its citizens abroad to return to their home country due to travel difficulties in light of the spread of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions the government put in place to contain the outbreak.

Authorities on Wednesday also announced it has converted the Dubai World Trade Centre into a field hospital that can house 3,000 coronavirus patients in a bid to ramp up the country’s capacity to treat people infected with the COVID-19.

