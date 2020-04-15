Watch: Saudi Arabia arrests two men in Jazan for violating coronavirus curfew

Authorities in Saudi Arabia arrested two individuals in the southern city of Jazan after they had violated the curfew imposed as part of the Kingdom’s measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to a video posted on social media.

The video showed one person trying to hide inside a carton box while his acquaintance films him. According to local media reports, the incident reportedly took place in the Damad district of Jazan.

In a separate incident in Jazan, authorities also arrested two citizens and a Yemeni resident after a video surfaced on social media showing them at a petrol station assaulting and forcing an attendant while the nighttime curfew was in place, according to a media spokesperson of Jazan’s police who spoke to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on April 6 on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.

Since then, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered an extension of the curfew it imposed across the Kingdom as part of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease first began earlier this year.

Part of the measures taken by the Kingdom includes suspending the seasonal minor Umrah pilgrimage for national and foreign worshippers to introducing a lockdown of the country and establishing a curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Update: 22:06 KSA 01:06 - GMT 22:06