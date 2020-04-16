Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Bill Gates review resources, global initiatives

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the spread of the new coronavirus with US billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, the Crown Prince announced on his Twitter on Wednesday.



“During a call, I spoke about the spread of COVID-19 with my friend Bill Gates, a man who has devoted his life to improving public health,” Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wrote on his official Twitter. “The world faces a great challenge and governments and private institutions need to coordinate to mobilize resources and launch global initiatives.”



The two leaders reviewed important humanitarian initiatives and partnerships between the United Arab Emirates and others which aim to reduce the spread of the virus, according to official news agency WAM.



“[The Crown Prince] renewed the UAE's commitment to its humanitarian responsibility of strengthening solidarity and cooperation to overcome the common challenges the world is facing due to coronavirus,” WAM reported.



The UAE recently provided medical and protective supplies to African countries to help in battle against the deadly virus, according to WAM.



The Crown Prince and Gates last month held a similar call to discuss cooperation in fighting the spreading virus.





