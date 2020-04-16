Coronavirus: Dubai announces stricter lockdown, grocery permits only every three days

Dubai has announced new restrictions for movement permits as the emirate aims to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Permits to leave the house to buy essential goods at a grocery store or pharmacy will now be limited to one every three days, while visiting the ATM for a cash withdrawal will be limited to one in every five days. Emergency reasons are limited to twice a day, according to the permit application website.

The movement permit system was initially launched in late March, with fines for violators of the system later announced.

With Dubai’s 24-hour lockdown set to expire in two days and Emirates restarting flights to select destinations, there are signs that the UAE may be beginning to ease the restrictions on movement and social gathering it has imposed since March.

However, with coronavirus cases in the country continuing to rise daily, a circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) on Wednesday night confirmed that restaurants, bars, and hotel facilities would continue to be shut until further notice.

The UAE has had 5,365 infections of the coronavirus, with 33 dead. There have been 1,034 recoveries so far, the UAE’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

Last Update: 10:26 KSA 13:26 - GMT 10:26