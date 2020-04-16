Coronavirus: Emirates adds flights to Manila for Filipinos to return home from UAE

Emirates has added three flights to Manila next week for Filipinos looking to return home from the UAE, the airline said in a statement.

The flights will run on April 20, 22, and 24.

All flights out of the UAE were suspended on March 23 as officials moved to contain the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Emirates and other Gulf airlines have begun to offer some flights out of the UAE for those looking to return home this week, but incoming flights are still unavailable except for government-organized repatriations.

The Philippine Health Ministry said Thursday that there have been 5,660 infection cases of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, with 362 deaths. Total recoveries have reached 82.

On Wednesday, Emirates announced it had introduced coronavirus blood tests for passengers, a first for airlines.

While on Tuesday, l Arabiya English reported that Emirates had begun to offer ticket options for customers to travel into Dubai.

“Currently some of our flights are available for booking from May 1. However, the situation remains dynamic and these flight services could be subject to change. We aim to provide our customers with as much notice as possible should there be any changes,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

It is currently unclear when government restrictions on passengers will lift. The UAE has temporarily banned visas on arrival for all nationalities and banned its citizens from traveling outside the country.

New ticket options

Earlier on Tuesday, the airline announced new options for travelers who have flight tickets issued before May 31 for travel before August 31, allowing them to either keep, exchange, or request a full refund for the tickets.

Customers who keep the ticket can rebook the flight for within two years from the day the ticket was originally issued.

Travel vouchers are valid for one year from the date the voucher was issued and are valid for any Emirates product or service, which means customers can use them to offset charges for flights to any destination in any cabin class, or other services.

The refund option is available if customers are unable to travel and will be applied without penalties.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE's Emirates airline conducts tests on all passengers

Coronavirus: Emirates starts selling air tickets to Dubai from May 1

Coronavirus: Emirates airlines offers new options to keep, exchange or refund tickets

Last Update: 08:35 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35