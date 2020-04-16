Coronavirus: Kuwait announces 19 new recoveries raising total to 225

Kuwait’s recorded 19 new coronavirus recovery cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 225 out of 1,405 total, Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah announced on Twitter Thursday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



There are currently 1,196 active cases receiving medical care in the country with a death toll of three as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry.



Kuwait enforced several precautionary measures last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a daily 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) in line with new laws, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.

Last Update: 08:12 KSA 11:12 - GMT 08:12