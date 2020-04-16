Coronavirus: Oman cases rise over 1,000 with 109 new cases

Oman confirmed 109 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total to 1,019, according to the health ministry.



A total of 176 people out of the total number of confirmed cases have recovered while the death toll remained at four with no newly recorded fatalities.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

Oman continued to urge people to adhere to preventative measures implemented by the sultanate to slow the spread of the virus. The ministry also advised people to continue washing their hands with water and soap, and to avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes.

People are urged to stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.



Oman's trajectory of cases has been slightly behind most of its neighbors in the Arabian Gulf, which generally experienced a relatively steep rise in cases in the first week of April. The rise in numbers could reflect its trajectory catching up, but may also reflect an increase in testing as with the UAE.

While the UAE has far more cases than Oman, the increase in cases being discovered partly reflects an increase in the number of tests being carried out, according to Dr. Adil Sajwani, a family medicine doctor in the Ministry of Health and Prevention and a member of the national awareness team for COVID-19 in the UAE.

Read more:

With 15,000 cases in the Gulf, here is how GCC states are coping

Coronavirus: Dubai extends shutdown of hotels, restaurants until further notice



Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour lockdown on Dammam’s al-Atheer district

Last Update: 07:50 KSA 10:50 - GMT 07:50