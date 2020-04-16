Coronavirus: Qatar records 392 new cases out of 1,897 tests over past 24 hours

Qatar recorded 392 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,103, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
A total of 1,897 were performed over the past 24 hours as well. An additional nine people recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 415. The death toll reached 7 so far.
آخر مستجدات فيروس كورونا في قطر— وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) April 16, 2020
Latest update on Coronavirus in Qatar#سلامتك_هي_سلامتي #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/2o8n90Yojz
The first case in the country was confirmed on February 27, but the number of cases began to rise more steeply from mid-March onwards, beginning with the announcement of 238 new cases in a single day on March 11.
