Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia advances students to next grade, keeps 1st semester results

Saudi Arabia’s education ministry announced on Thursday that it will be advancing all students to the next grade and will take the first semester’s results as the results for the second semester, amid government efforts to mitigate the impact of the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister of education, Hamad al-Sheikh, told state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV that all students in all grades have passed without exception.

For students in kindergarten to second grade:

Distance learning will continue after the end of the school day on April 30, according to the approved academic calendar.

All students will be advanced to the next grade.

Second semester results of each student will be the same as the student’s first semester results.

For students in third to sixth grade:

Distance learning will continue after the end of the school day on May 7, according to the approved academic calendar.

All students will be advanced to the next grade.

Second semester results of each student will be the same as the student’s first semester results.

The school that has completed all the work of the year must monitor all of its student evaluations during the period prior to the schools’ suspension in the Kingdom, as well as the evaluation results students have received, and will receive, through distance learning, to determine the level of their academic achievement and adopt the higher score.

Evaluations will be conducted – for whomever wants them – at the beginning of the next academic year 2021 in the necessary skills for each subject, to determine the level of academic achievement of students, to conduct necessary educational adjustments and adopt the student’s best result.

For middle school students:

Distance learning will continue after the end of the school day on May 14, according to the approved academic calendar.

All students will be advanced to the next grade.

Second semester results of each student will be the same as the student’s first semester results.

The school that has completed all the work of the year must monitor all the student evaluations during the period prior to the schools’ suspension in the Kingdom, as well as the evaluation results students have received and will receive through distance learning, to determine the level of their academic achievement and adopt the higher score.

Evaluations will be conducted – for whomever wants them – at the beginning of the next academic year 2021 in the necessary skills for each subject, to determine the level of academic achievement of students, to conduct necessary educational adjustments and adopt the student’s best result.

For high school students:

Distance learning will continue after the end of the school day on May 14, according to the approved academic calendar.

Students will be considered to have “passed” all their courses in the semester without negatively affecting their academic average.

The school that has completed all the work of the year must monitor all the student evaluations during the period prior to the schools’ suspension in the Kingdom, as well as the evaluation results students have received and will receive through distance learning, to determine the level of their academic achievement, taking into consideration their average not being negatively affected in the case of taking into account the marks of their work throughout the year and the evaluation results of each course.

Evaluations will be conducted at the beginning of the next academic year 2021 for students who could not be evaluated or those wishing to improve their results, taking into consideration their average not being negatively affected in the case of taking into account the marks of their work throughout the year and the evaluation results of each course.

Should the coronavirus pandemic continue, the ministry will announce further measures at a later time.

Students who are expected to graduate have the option of taking an alternative evaluation at the earliest time. This is for students who could not take their evaluations or those who wish to improve their results. The Ministry of Education will determine the mechanism for the alternate evaluation at a later time, taking into consideration their average not being negatively affected in the case of taking into account the marks of their work throughout the year and the final evaluation results of each course.

International, national, and foreign schools may add the appropriate evaluation tools they deem appropriate considering the above.

Summer school for all grades and subjects continue to be an option through the distance learning options made available by the Ministry of Education.

The Kingdom will launch a number of competitions in science, learning and reciting the Quran, as well as competitions to reinforce national values during the month of Ramadan and throughout the summer. The details of those will be announced at a later time.

The Kingdom had suspended in-attendance education activities in all schools, universities and educational institutions starting from March 9 until further notice, as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

