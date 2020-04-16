Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records four new deaths, 59 recoveries over past 24 hours

Saudi Arabia recorded four new coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours raising the death toll to 83, the health ministry spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
The four people who died are non-Saudis with ages ranging between 35 and 89. All four people had preexisting conditions, according to the spokesman.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
He also said the Kingdom recorded 518 new cases bringing the total to 6,380. Of the confirmed cases, 990 have fully recovered after 59 new recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (518) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (59) حالة تعافي ليصبح مجموع الحالات المتعافية (990) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/n5FMdMCw45— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 16, 2020
The total number of coronavirus cases in the GCC states passed 15,000 on Monday, with all six of the Arabian Gulf countries still enforcing lockdowns of varying degrees almost a month after Bahrain recorded the first death from the new coronavirus in the region on March 16.
Saudi Arabia has the most total confirmed coronavirus cases in the region and the highest death toll. However, it is also by far the largest country in the GCC, both in terms of population and area.
When taking population into account – with 34.76 million people, Saudi Arabia is larger than all the rest of the GCC states put together – the Kingdom has about 184 cases per million people.
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Dr. Tawfig al-Rabiah warned that the number of cases in the Kingdom could reach up to 200,000 within weeks, based on four different studies conducted by Saudi and foreign experts. His lower estimate was 10,000.
Saudi Arabia implements coronavirus measures
SHOW MORE
Read more: