Houthis violated coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen 547 times to date: Arab Coalition

The Houthi militia has violated the ongoing ceasefire in Yemen at least 547 times since to date amid the coronavirus pandemic situation, according to the Arab Coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

“We are adhering to the ceasefire despite the violations of the Houthis and reserve the right to respond. We are also applying the utmost restraint against such violations,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

“We reserve the right to legitimate response and self-defense on the frontlines before the Houthis,” the coalition added.

The Arab Coalition announced last Wednesday a comprehensive nationwide ceasefire in Yemen for two weeks as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch: Houthi militants will shoot and kill anyone diagnosed with the #COVID_19 #coronavirus to stop the spread of the virus in #Yemen, according to a video showing the Iranian-backed fighters making such statements.https://t.co/HOtUshly0n pic.twitter.com/nygglX3eTn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 14, 2020

Since then, members of the UN Security Council on Saturday welcomed the Arab Coalition’s unilateral ceasefire in Yemen and called on the Houthi militia to respond similarly.

Yemen reported its first case of the coronavirus last Friday in the Hadramout province south of the country.

The Houthis have not yet reciprocated the ceasefire initiative, with provinces reporting near-daily clashes with the militants.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Arab Coalition declares Yemen ceasefire, says Saudi Press Agency

Arab Coalition: Houthis trying to exploit world’s preoccupation with coronavirus

Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted above Riyadh, Jazan: Saudi Arabia

Last Update: 20:42 KSA 23:42 - GMT 20:42