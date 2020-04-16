Most recovered coronavirus patients in UAE followed ‘healthy habits’: Spokeswoman

Most coronavirus patients in the UAE who have recovered from COVID-19 followed healthy habits that strengthened their immune systems, the health sector spokeswoman said on Wednesday during a daily press conference.



“In most cases of recoveries, we noticed that they have followed several daily healthy habits, such as exercising, eating a healthy diet, strengthening the immune system, and maintaining an ideal weight,” official news agency WAM quoted Dr. Farida al-Hosani as saying.



She also said individuals abstained from bad habits, including smoking and unhealthy eating.



“The psychological aspect is also important,” she added. “It is necessary to support the mental health of individuals, along with their physical health.”



Such habits are always encouraged and generally strengthen a person’s immune system and resistance to disease, according to the spokeswoman. This in addition to medications can help speed up the recovery process from the disease.





Sunday, al-Hosani announced that the UAE has been using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to successfully treat COVID-19 patients amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Initial studies have shown success in using the anti-malarial and anti-inflammatory drugs in treating the illness caused by the new coronavirus, al-Hosani said.

Doctors in the UAE continue to monitor the affect the drugs have on reducing the duration of a patient’s illness and the severity of their symptoms, explained al-Hosani.



The UAE has recorded a comparatively high number of recoveries in a short period of time because most cases in the country have had only minor symptoms, according to the spokeswoman.



The registered recovered cases reached 1,034 as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. A total of 5,365 coronavirus cases have been detected in the UAE and the death toll reached 33.

