UN chief expresses gratitude for Yemen aid in call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed gratitude toward Saudi Arabia for providing a $500 mln humanitarian aid to Yemen during a phone call on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“The Secretary General of the United Nations expressed his deep gratitude for the Kingdom's announcement of providing humanitarian support to Yemen in the amount of $500 million US dollar, expressing his thanks to the Kingdom for its efforts in achieving advanced results and the reaching of the Yemeni parties to the desired peace, highly appreciating the great efforts of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince in this regard,” according to a statement regarding the call carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The #G20 has committed over $7 trillion to combat the economic fallout of the #coronavirus, says Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan.https://t.co/M0XNZMu4s5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 15, 2020

Guterres also spoke to the Crown Prince on the Kingdom’s efforts in leading the Group of 20 (G20) countries this year, pointing toward the “initiatives it had presented in the framework of international efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Arab Coalition announced last Wednesday a comprehensive nationwide ceasefire in Yemen for two weeks as part of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Houthis violated coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen 547 times to date: Arab Coalition

Saudi Arabia to give Yemen $525 mln for aid, coronavirus response: Prince Khalid

G20 committed over $7 trillion to fight coronavirus: Saudi Finance Minister

Last Update: 22:10 KSA 01:10 - GMT 22:10