Coronavirus: Delivery apps resume services in Riyadh after temporary suspension

Delivery applications resumed their services in Saudi capital Riyadh after a temporary suspension to allow companies to complete the necessary procedures to obtain new official permits of movement during the curfew due to the coronavirus outbreak, state-owned Saudia TV reported on Thursday.
The ministry of Interior had updated earlier this week the forms for movement permits during the curfew period for groups excluded from the curfew instructions.
The ministry said that anyone not using the newly approved unified permit will receive a violation fine amounting to a minimum of 10,000 riyals.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in the Kingdom had listed the delivery applications registered with it:
Walem, The Chefz, Shadda Provider, Careem Now, Ngwah, Mrsool, Jahez, Talabat, ToYou, Foodboy, Zad, Nana, HungerStation, Sprent, TmmmT, Ezhalha, Shgardi, Daeem delivery, and Uber Eats.
The CITC also listed the companies with valid licenses for parcel transport services:
Saudi Post, DHL, SMSA Express, FedEx, UPS, Aramex, Skynet, Naqel, Abdul Latif Jameel’s S:mile express delivery service, Zajil, Esnad, Agility, Atheryoun International, IQS Global Supply Chain, GFS Express, Mowasalat Aljazeera.
Saudi Arabia had extended on Sunday a 24-hour curfew it imposed across the Kingdom as part of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Last Monday, the Kingdom imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.
Last month, Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said a curfew would initially only last for 3 weeks and the new announcement this week confirmed the measures would be in place indefinitely.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia advances students to next grade, keeps 1st semester results
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records four new deaths, 59 recoveries over past 24 hours
Saudi G20 Presidency calls for $8 bln to combat coronavirus, Riyadh pledges $500 mln
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 00:25 KSA 03:25 - GMT 00:25