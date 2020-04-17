Coronavirus: Dubai eases work visa transfers, immigration procedures

Dubai is working to facilitate smooth visa transfers between companies and between emirates, and to ease challenges related to immigration procedures for residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, Major General Mohammed al-Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said on Thursday.

“If those who have lost their jobs find alternate employment, the GDRFA will support them in transferring their visas or enable them to work for their new employers while remaining on existing visas. The GDRFA will continue to provide services to facilitate smooth visa transfers between companies in Dubai as well as between emirates,” al-Marri said at a remote press conference organized by the Government of Dubai Media Office.

He added that “the authority is working to ease any challenges related to immigration procedures for residents during the current period.”

All residents in the UAE whose visas are expiring between March 1 and the end of the year will be able to stay in the country without penalties and will continue to be legal residents in the UAE, As per the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al-Marri also said that the GDRFA, along with other entities, is working to enable expatriates who wish to leave the country return to their home countries. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and airline companies like Emirates and flydubai have helped create a smooth process for expatriates to leave the country.

Speaking about the post-pandemic plan to help key sectors get up and running, Al Marri said Dubai Tourism is working with tourism companies and airlines like Emirates to draw a plan to revitalize the tourism sector.

Talking about the impact of the sterilization program and the possibility of its extension, Dr. Amer al-Sharif, Head of COVID-19 Command and Control Center, said all indicators to measure the impact of the extended sterilization program will be shared with the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to decide on a course of action for the upcoming period.

