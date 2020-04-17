Coronavirus: Dubai extends 24-hour lockdown as it fights COVID-19 pandemic

Dubai has extended a 24-hour lockdown for another week as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic with a national disinfection program, the emirate's media office announced on Friday.
The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai made the decision “in light of the success achieved by the initiative,” Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Twitter.
The program was implemented last month and required residents to comply with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily which was later extended to cover the 24-hours in a day.
Dubai authorities have santized the metro, taxis, buses, trams as well as roads throughout Dubai neighborhoods.
In addition to the curfew, Dubai Police started a movement permit program in which residents must apply for, and get approval before leaving their homes. The permit options are strictly for work, emergencies, grocery shopping or pharmacies, and for ATM visits. One permit per individual may be issued every three days, according to new restrictions announced on Thursday.