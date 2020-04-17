Coronavirus: Dubai works with Carrefour, Aramex to ensure faster delivery of goods

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) said on Thursday it has coordinated a strategic collaboration between Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTX), Aramex, the global provider of logistics and transport solutions, and Carrefour, which is operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, to support the delivery of goods and essential supplies to the community amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The collaboration will see DTC and Aramex working together to deliver various basic commodities to consumers across Dubai who shop electronically using the Carrefour website (carrefouruae.com) or via its smart mobile app, according to the Dubai Media Office.

As part of the agreement, Aramex has provided a dedicated fleet of its courier vehicles, while DTC has committed a number of taxis to assist in ensuring efficient delivery of items ordered by Carrefour shoppers online.

The initiative comes in response to the high volume of demand for food and consumables ordered through online stores.

“The (DTC, Aramex and Carrefour) alliance supports the need to stay at home and maintain social distancing, in addition to meeting all basic needs of the community at all times,” said Omar AlMeheiri, Director of Follow-up and Development in the Business Registration & Licensing sector in DED.

Al-Meheiri added: “E-shopping and the use of smart apps are part of the procedures followed by the public to avoid overcrowding and to stay safe at home. The alliance comes at the right time to meet the high demand for food and consumables ordered through electronic stores."

Marwan Al Zarouni, Director of Operations and Commercial Affairs, DTC, said that due to the high demand for electronic shopping, DTC is doing its best to create initiatives that will facilitate and accelerate the delivery of e-purchases by the public during the current period.

Al Zarouni added: “This initiative has the advantage of ensuring zero contact during delivery, and considers the health and safety of drivers and customers alike. It will also save time and effort in getting community members to meet their needs and encourage customers to stay at home to reduce the consequences of the COVID-19 situation.”

Tighter movement restrictions in Dubai

Dubai had announced earlier on Thursday new restrictions on the public's movement permits. Permits to leave the house to buy essential goods from grocery stores or pharmacies will now be limited to one every three days, while visiting the ATM for a cash withdrawal will be limited to one in every five days. Emergency reasons are limited to twice a day.

The movement permit system was initially launched in late March, with fines for violators of the system later announced.

Dubai police said that all additional permit requests will be rejected if the time between the previous request had not expired.

The Emirate is currently under 24-hour lockdown as the government continues its sterilization program.

