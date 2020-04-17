Coronavirus: France reports 761 more deaths

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.



And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the ninth day in a row, at 6,027, a low point since April 1.



At 18,681 the number of fatalities is up 4,2 percent over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating for the second day running.



Last Update: 19:14 KSA 22:14 - GMT 19:14