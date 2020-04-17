Coronavirus: Group arrested for selling $800 fake movement permits in Saudi Arabia

Several in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, were arrested for creating forged movement permits and selling them amid the curfew imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an undercover operation, Riyadh police officers feigned interest in buying a permit from one man to later meet him in an agreed location where the seller would be arrested.

The person had 31 fabricated permits, and was selling them for $800 (3,000 riyals). In sum, the permits could've totaled $24,800 (93,000 riyals) had they been sold.

The Kingdom has doubled down on people violating the curfew, announcing fines up to $2,663 and possible jail time if they repeatedly break the law.

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour lockdown on April 6 on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.



Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease first began earlier this year.

Coronavirus has killed 83 people and infected 6,380 in Saudi Arabia as of Friday, April 17.

