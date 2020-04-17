Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 33 new recoveries bringing total to 258

Kuwait has confirmed 33 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 258, health minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah announced on Friday.



The Kingdom has recorded 1,524 cases and three deaths as of Thursday. There are currently 1,296 active cases receiving medical care in the country with 32 in critical conditions, according to the health ministry.



Kuwait enforced several precautionary measures last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a daily 11-hour curfew from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Anyone caught breaking the curfew will be jailed for up to three years and fined 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000) in line with new laws, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.





