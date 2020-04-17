Coronavirus: Oman records fifth death amid 1,019 confirmed cases

Oman announced the death of a 66-year-old resident with coronavirus on Friday, raising the country's death toll to five, according to the health ministry.

The Sultanate has so far confirmed 1,019 cases with 176 recoveries.



The #Ministry_of_Health (MOH) announces the death of a 66-year-old resident with coronavirus #COVID19 which is the fifth Corona virus death in the country . #MOH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/2O9VKvuWH4 — وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) April 17, 2020



Oman's Health Minister said on Thursday he expects the country's rate of new coronavirus cases to peak at 500 cases per day between April 23 and 30.



Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saidi also said he expects 150 of those 500 cases will require intensive medical care.



The health minister said the number of infected cases is still on the rise, however, it is gradual and is less than global levels.



“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry of health said in a statement.



Oman continued to urge people to adhere to preventative measures implemented by the sultanate to slow the spread of the virus. The ministry also advised people to continue washing their hands with water and soap, and to avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes.



People are urged to stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

