Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends validity of expired national ID for two months

Saudi Arabia extended on Friday the validity of all expired national IDs for two months, during the period of suspension of workplace attendance in government sectors, as part of the government’s efforts to lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The extension can be done through automated systems without the need for the citizen to visit the civil status offices, the Ministry of Interior said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The Ministry also announced that individuals can now renew their driving licenses online, without the need for an eyesight test, as well as enabling the renewal of vehicle licenses through the ‘Absher’ online platform and mobile application without the need for an inspection of the vehicle.

The Kingdom had suspended on March 15 the attendance of employees at their workplaces in all government agencies except for those in the health, security and military sectors, for 16 days, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

It had also limited the presence of the public in government departments by enhancing electronic transactions and activating platforms for providing electronic services remotely, in the service sectors of all government and private agencies, and limiting commercial dealings with companies and their representatives to electronic and telephone communication as much as possible.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 7,142 confirmed coronavirus cases and 87 deaths as of Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi imposes 24-hour curfew on Samtah, Al Dayer governorates in Jizan

Saudi Arabia facing coronavirus crisis from position of strength: Finance Minister

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia advances students to next grade, keeps 1st semester results

Saudi G20 Presidency calls for $8 bln to combat coronavirus, Riyadh pledges $500 mln

Last Update: 17:46 KSA 20:46 - GMT 17:46

' rows="10" cols="50">