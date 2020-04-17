Coronavirus: Saudi imposes 24-hour curfew on Samtah, Al Dayer governorates in Jizan

Saudi Arabia implemented a 24-hour curfew in Samtah and Al Dayer governorates in Jizan region and banned people from entering and leaving the two governorates starting from 3 p.m. on Friday until further notice, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The prohibition of entry and exit does not include groups excluded from the movement restrictions, such as employees of vital public and private sectors.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Residents of the two governorates are allowed to leave their homes to meet only necessary needs, such as health care and grocery shopping, and only within the residential neighborhood in which they reside, and during the period from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. every day.

Car drivers are only allowed to have one passenger when moving within residential neighborhoods during this period, to reduce contact to the absolute minimum level.

All commercial activities are prohibited, except for health facilities, pharmacies, foodstuff stores, petrol stations, gas stores, banking services, maintenance work, plumbing technicians, electrical and air conditioning, and delivery of water and sewage tanks.

The Ministry of Interior urged adults to keep their children at home to protect them from causes of transmission of the coronavirus, and to use delivery services to order food, medication and essential goods.

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 7,142 confirmed coronavirus cases and 87 deaths as of Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia facing coronavirus crisis from position of strength: Finance Minister

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia advances students to next grade, keeps 1st semester results

Saudi G20 Presidency calls for $8 bln to combat coronavirus, Riyadh pledges $500 mln

Last Update: 17:14 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14

' rows="10" cols="50">