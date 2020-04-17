Coronavirus: Medics in Saudi conduct home screenings in Mecca, Medina neighborhoods

Medical teams in Saudi Arabia are actively conducting coronavirus screenings in Mecca and Medina neighborhoods, the health ministry announced on Friday.



Photos released show medics in personal protective equipment (PPE) checking temperatures of residents and conducting coronavirus swab tests for various people in their homes.



The Kingdom has recorded a higher number of confirmed coronavirus cases in crowded residential areas, including neighborhoods with a high number of labor worker residences, a health ministry spokesman said.



المسح النشط للأحياء في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. #كلنا_مسؤول#الوقاية_من_كورونا pic.twitter.com/WOmw471x79 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 17, 2020



The spokesman also said the ministry has been creating information handouts in various languages to better communicate with residents in the country.



Saudi Arabia has so far recorded 6,380 confirmed coronavirus cases and 83 deaths as of Thursday, according to the health ministry.

Last Update: 10:17 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17