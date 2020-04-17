Coronavirus: Syria's Kurdish-led northeast reports first case of death

The Kurdish-led administration in Syria's northeast said on Friday that the World Health Organization had found the area's first case of coronavirus earlier this month after samples were tested in Damascus.
The WHO office in Damascus did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Kurdish-led administration did not provide further evidence of the reported infection.
In the statement, the regional administration said a 53-year-old man had died at a hospital in Qamishli on April 2 and that a sample was sent to Damascus and tested positive for coronavirus, the lung disease caused by the coronavirus.
But it said health authorities in the northeast had not initially been made aware of the results.
