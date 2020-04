Turkey's central bank on Friday doubled its effective limit on asset purchases this year, as the bank hinted it would do last month, as a measure to backstop financial markets in the face of the coronavirus fallout.



In a statement, the bank said asset purchases this year could be up to 10 percent of its total assets, up from 5 percent.

The central bank also added a new limit on primary dealers' ability to sell government debt to it.



Last Update: 14:40 KSA 17:40 - GMT 14:40