Coronavirus: UAE reports 2 new deaths, 477 infections, tally at 6,302 cases, 37 dead

The United Arab Emirates reported on Friday 477 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths, raising the total tally up to 6,302 confirmed cases and 37 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new fatalities were two GCC citizens who died due to the complications of the coronavirus and had suffered from chronic diseases.

The ministry also reported 93 new recoveries, raising the total number of recovered patients up to 1,188.

Health Ministry Spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani had said earlier this week that the number of confirmed cases has been increasing almost daily as a result of the high number of tests being administered, which helps identify those who are infected as well as people they came into contact with and therefore making it easier to quarantine and contain.

Coronavirus testing

The UAE has conducted an additional 24,000 coronavirus tests during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted in the country to more than 814,000 tests so far.

The authorities had also opened at least 14 drive-thrus capable of screening hundreds of people on a daily basis.

The UAE’s first drive-thru center was established in Abu Dhabi on March 28. Following the success of the first center, Abu Dhabi authorities announced they were rolling out ten more drive-thru centers across the country, including Fujairah.

Last week, Dubai launched its third center.

In addition to mobile testing centers, the UAE has also established a massive testing laboratory in coordination with genomics company BGI and Abu Dhabi technology company Group 42 (G42). The country has also launched a home-testing service for people with disabilities.

The increase in testing means the UAE could flatten its curve – the number of new cases recorded daily – within two to three weeks, according Dr. Adil Sajwani, a family medicine doctor with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and a member of the national awareness team for COVID-19 in the UAE.

“We hope that we will contain the disease in the next two to three weeks,” Sajwani told Al Arabiya English. “But people are still going out, they’re still gathering, some are still having parties, so this is also a challenge. Containing or flattening the curve is a challenge.”

