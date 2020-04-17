Oil rises as Trump plans to ease coronavirus lockdown

Oil prices rose on Friday as President Donald Trump laid out plans to ease the US coronavirus lockdown and on reports, later played down, that a drug may potentially help treat COVID-19.
Brent rose by 54 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $28.36 a barrel by 1133 GMT, and US crude for June was up 4 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $25.57.
The less active US crude contract for May tumbled by $1.59, or 8 percent, to $18.28, attributable to the imminent expiry of the contract, on April 21, and fast-filling crude storage.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and producers including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, agreed on production cuts of nearly 10 million bpd last weekend after an earlier oil supply pact collapsed.
Oil prices were also boosted by a report of encouraging partial data from trials of US company Gilead Sciences’ experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients, although the company cautioned that full data would need to be analyzed to draw any conclusion.
Analysts said investor sentiment remained cautious, with readings of economic indicators getting worse as global supply chains remain shut and large-scale production halts put millions out of work.
Both oil benchmarks are still heading for a second consecutive week of losses, with US oil prices at 18-year lows.
China’s daily crude oil throughput in March sank to a 15-month low, with state refiners maintaining deep output cuts, but there are some signs of recovery as the country begins to ease coronavirus containment measures.