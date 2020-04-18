Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439, says institute

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.



The Institute had released data on Friday showing that Germany’s person-to-person infection rate had dropped to 0.7, meaning that each person carrying the virus was now infecting less than one other person on average.

Germany has declared its coronavirus outbreak under control and is taking gradual steps out of the lockdown that has seen schools and most businesses closed to slow the virus’ spread.



From Monday, shops up to 800 square meters (8,600 sq. feet) will be allowed to reopen if they uphold hygiene rules, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

And schools are set to begin reopening from May 4, with priority given to pupils soon taking exams.

