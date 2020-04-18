Coronavirus: Kuwait records 93 new cases raising total to 1,751, one new death

Kuwait has recorded 93 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total to 1,751, the health ministry announced.

The death toll is now six after a 68-year-old Bangladeshi resident died of the virus within the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah earlier announced 22 people had recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 280 in the country as of Saturday.

Kuwait has implemented several measures to help slow the spread of the virus. An 11-hour curfew was imposed across the country, and all public gatherings have been banned until further notice.





The first three cases in Kuwait were announced on February 24, all of which had arrived from Iran which was witnessing an explosion of cases at the time. Many of the subsequent cases confirmed in Kuwait during late February were also people arriving from Iran.

The virus, officially known as COVID-19, hit the Arabian Gulf earlier than Europe or the US, where most daily coronavirus deaths are now being recorded. Many of the first recorded cases either came directly from China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, or from nearby Iran, the worst-affected country in the Middle East.

Al Arabiya English's Tommy Hilton contributed to this report.

