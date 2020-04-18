Coronavirus: Oman reports 111 new infections, total tally at 1,180 cases, six deaths

Oman reported on Saturday 111 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate up to 1,180, according to the Ministry of Health.

Out of the 111 new cases, 33 are Omani nationals and 78 are non-Omanis. The number of new cases is more than double the 50 cases which were reported on Friday.

The total number of deaths recorded so far is six people, and the number of recoveries stands at 176.

Registration of (111) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/ohKwH0VD5m — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 18, 2020

Oman's Health Minister had said on Thursday he expected the country's rate of new coronavirus cases to peak at 500 cases per day between April 23 and 30.

He also said he expected 150 of those 500 cases to require intensive medical care.

He added that the number of infected cases is still on the rise, however, it is gradual and is less than global levels.

“With our commitment to health isolation and social distancing, we will prevent ourselves, our families, and our community from the spread of coronavirus,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

Oman continued to urge people to adhere to preventative measures implemented by the sultanate to slow the spread of the virus. The ministry also advised people to continue washing their hands with water and soap, and to avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes.

People are urged to stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

