Coronavirus: Putin orders daily forecasts as Russia's tally rises sharply

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to provide daily forecasts of the spread of the coronavirus as Russia recorded almost 5,000 new cases in a single day.
Coronavirus infections in Russia began rising sharply in April after reporting far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.
On Saturday, Russia's official tally of coronavirus cases was 36,793, a record overnight rise of 4,785, and death toll rose by 40 to 313.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The government must “provide a short-term prognosis of the number of citizens who may contract the new infectious disease (COVID-19)” and report its estimates on a daily basis, according to an order published on the Kremlin's website.
In Moscow, a city of 12.7 million people which became the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, cases jumped by 2,649 to 20,754, and the capital city accounted for half of all new fatalities reported on Saturday.
However, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the lockdown measures first introduced in March were bearing fruit.
