Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,132 new cases in 24 hours, total now 8,274

Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,132 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,274, a health ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom recorded five new coronavirus deaths, raising the death toll to 92.
A 34-year-old Saudi national was one of the latest to die due to the virus, in addition to four other non-Saudis with ages ranging between 45 and 80 years old, according to the health ministry.
The spokesman said the increase in infection numbers is due to the intensified testing throughout the Kingdom. Adding, 79 percent of the new cases were discovered through the ministry’s field testing campaign in which medical teams are visiting crowded residential areas to screen residents in their homes.
We are conducting mass surveillance of COVID19, to proactively increase efforts to reach populations within neighborhoods and individuals in their homes. We’ve also expanded the drive-through testing, to identify cases early on, thereby minimizing the need for hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/xrwRz90htS— توفيق الربيعة (@tfrabiah) April 17, 2020